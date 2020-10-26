Hyman Charles D Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, American National Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Deere, Wells Fargo, Blackstone Group Inc

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Hyman Charles D (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, American National Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Chubb, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Deere, Wells Fargo, Blackstone Group Inc, Ford Motor Co, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyman Charles D. As of 2020Q3, Hyman Charles D owns 223 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANAT, GOLD, CB, CHTR, ESE, AMLP, C, CMI, TT, PKI, LIN, DELL,

ANAT, GOLD, CB, CHTR, ESE, AMLP, C, CMI, TT, PKI, LIN, DELL, Added Positions: FCX, MRK, AMZN, SDS, VMC, NEM, AMT, KMB, SSO, PYPL, PFE, UNH, ADP, FDX, CRM, ADBE, GOOGL, GS, CSCO, LOW, MDT, QCOM, TGT, UNP, FB, PLD,

FCX, MRK, AMZN, SDS, VMC, NEM, AMT, KMB, SSO, PYPL, PFE, UNH, ADP, FDX, CRM, ADBE, GOOGL, GS, CSCO, LOW, MDT, QCOM, TGT, UNP, FB, PLD, Reduced Positions: DE, FRPH, CBRL, XOM, BX, RTX, WFC, MMM, TFC, F, CVX, COP, BA, PSX, WBA, VOO, BMY, INTU, KO, UGI, TRV, HEI, HON, ITW, DIS, V, KMI, ABBV, VBR, XLV, ABT, CI, LUMN, ADSK, LLY, GE, VDC, AXP, CTVA, DOW, PATI, ZTS, AMGN, ADI, AFL, GM, BAX, CPB, WM, FIS, ED, PPG, HE, GD, EPD, MDLZ, LEE, MAS, NUE, PNC, GPC, DD, REG, DOV, SWK, TFX, TR, DTE,

DE, FRPH, CBRL, XOM, BX, RTX, WFC, MMM, TFC, F, CVX, COP, BA, PSX, WBA, VOO, BMY, INTU, KO, UGI, TRV, HEI, HON, ITW, DIS, V, KMI, ABBV, VBR, XLV, ABT, CI, LUMN, ADSK, LLY, GE, VDC, AXP, CTVA, DOW, PATI, ZTS, AMGN, ADI, AFL, GM, BAX, CPB, WM, FIS, ED, PPG, HE, GD, EPD, MDLZ, LEE, MAS, NUE, PNC, GPC, DD, REG, DOV, SWK, TFX, TR, DTE, Sold Out: KEY, EFX, IAC, STE,

For the details of HYMAN CHARLES D's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hyman+charles+d/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 316,129 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 263,998 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 445,267 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 295,807 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) - 969,544 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 63,854 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 72,116 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $125.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,359 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $583.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,340 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 3086.04%. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 457,579 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 122.13%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 88,850 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 83.71%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $60.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,495 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 37.22%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $237.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,830 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $74.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $475.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77.