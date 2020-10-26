Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells Starbucks Corp, Seagen Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PepsiCo Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells Starbucks Corp, Seagen Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Tesla Inc, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VGSH, JCI, GRMN, TOTL, HYD, VIGI, TAK, SHOP, ERIC, TSM, QCOM, TMUS, ACB, CAT, COUP, UL,
- Added Positions: TLT, SCHP, PEP, LQD, HD, CME, VMBS, AZN, AMD, TFI, FPE, MRK, VCIT, JPM, VHT, PSX, VTIP, V, LMT, UNH, WY, VGT, IWB, PYPL, BABA, SPLK, ROKU, FB, VCSH, IBM, DISCA, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, VBR, PFF, MA, VWO, VIG, VNQ, VB, GILD, BA, DGS, CSCO, ALGN, SCHO,
- Sold Out: SGEN, TSLA, WELL, USB, VZ, 21P1, INTC, GE, XEL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,536 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,665 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,673 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 131,673 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 210,937 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 131,673 shares as of .New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,695 shares as of .New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of .New Purchase: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,125 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The purchase prices were between $58.41 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.37%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 20,650 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 48.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 45,520 shares as of .Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 4823.64%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 189.51%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of .Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 59.33%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $275.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of .Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 522.58%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $159.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,895 shares as of .Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.Sold Out: Aurora Cannabis Inc (21P1)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $8.17.
