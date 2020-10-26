Ramsey Quantitative Systems Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Ramsey Quantitative Systems (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsey Quantitative Systems. As of 2020Q3, Ramsey Quantitative Systems owns 1 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SPY,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 28,838 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.20%

Ramsey Quantitative Systems added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 50.20%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.42%. The holding were 28,838 shares as of .