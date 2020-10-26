Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, PTC Inc

Investment company Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW, ISHARES INC, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, PTC Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Hyatt Hotels Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc . As of 2020Q3, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc owns 335 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGU, GOVT, SPLG, MDLA, INTU, PDBC, AB, HQH, ACIW, CNNE, STAR, NRG, ARCC, WMB, PSA, BURL, ZBH, FIS, FSKR, GHC, GPN, MSCI, SPGI, WWD, GPC, IUSV, ANGL, GDXJ,

ESGU, GOVT, SPLG, MDLA, INTU, PDBC, AB, HQH, ACIW, CNNE, STAR, NRG, ARCC, WMB, PSA, BURL, ZBH, FIS, FSKR, GHC, GPN, MSCI, SPGI, WWD, GPC, IUSV, ANGL, GDXJ, Added Positions: EWJ, IEMG, PYPL, GLDM, SPIB, AOK, AOR, IEF, INTC, QQQ, PANW, CRM, SO, VZ, CB, D, IVV, IGSB, DEO, CSCO, FISV, GGN, PSEC, MDT, JNJ, SHW, V, ECL, SYK, GNT, ABT, FB, AGG, QQQX, SHYG, IEFA, TYL, EFG, MSFT, BGR, FSK, SCHB, BCX, EQIX, SIZE, VLUE, MKC, XLNX, ACN, GDX, TXN, SPTL, NOW, FAX, USMV, EQC, FTEC, JPM, AMGN, ADP, CHD, SBUX, HD, SCHZ, SCHA, GOOGL, SCHX, IBM, WDAY, IYG, EMB, IHI, WRTC, MPW, BABA, WTM, VT, AMT, VFC, SCHM, SHY, IBB, SUSC, SUSB, MCD,

EWJ, IEMG, PYPL, GLDM, SPIB, AOK, AOR, IEF, INTC, QQQ, PANW, CRM, SO, VZ, CB, D, IVV, IGSB, DEO, CSCO, FISV, GGN, PSEC, MDT, JNJ, SHW, V, ECL, SYK, GNT, ABT, FB, AGG, QQQX, SHYG, IEFA, TYL, EFG, MSFT, BGR, FSK, SCHB, BCX, EQIX, SIZE, VLUE, MKC, XLNX, ACN, GDX, TXN, SPTL, NOW, FAX, USMV, EQC, FTEC, JPM, AMGN, ADP, CHD, SBUX, HD, SCHZ, SCHA, GOOGL, SCHX, IBM, WDAY, IYG, EMB, IHI, WRTC, MPW, BABA, WTM, VT, AMT, VFC, SCHM, SHY, IBB, SUSC, SUSB, MCD, Reduced Positions: ISTB, JPST, SHV, FLRN, MLM, IQV, PMT, ENTG, VTI, TWTR, VDC, VHT, PRF, VOO, GATX, STOR, BXMT, UTF, SPY, ADI, FLOT, IRM, GOOG, VMBS, JPS, DOC, SJNK, AOA, VWO, VEA, RNP, MMM, AWF, ITW, MNA, APH, WSO, ABR, LADR, PRFZ, STAG, STWD, ZION, VO, VIG, EMLC, TRV, CMI, PKW, EEM, IJH, ACWI, DSL, DSI, CGNX, CIM, LFUS, LMT, MSD, IJR, XRAY, CVX, XOM, CNI, FAST, NVDA, HYG, TMO, ESGE, ESGD, SNN, SCHO, HYS,

ISTB, JPST, SHV, FLRN, MLM, IQV, PMT, ENTG, VTI, TWTR, VDC, VHT, PRF, VOO, GATX, STOR, BXMT, UTF, SPY, ADI, FLOT, IRM, GOOG, VMBS, JPS, DOC, SJNK, AOA, VWO, VEA, RNP, MMM, AWF, ITW, MNA, APH, WSO, ABR, LADR, PRFZ, STAG, STWD, ZION, VO, VIG, EMLC, TRV, CMI, PKW, EEM, IJH, ACWI, DSL, DSI, CGNX, CIM, LFUS, LMT, MSD, IJR, XRAY, CVX, XOM, CNI, FAST, NVDA, HYG, TMO, ESGE, ESGD, SNN, SCHO, HYS, Sold Out: ELR, PTC, H, EWG, HXL, T, SYY, POR, JCAP, COP, LSXMK, HPP, PBF, MBI, EVF, FMO, QUAL, IEUR, IPAC, LGLV, EMM, ITA, IYF,

For the details of ROWLAND CARMICHAEL ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rowland+carmichael+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 471,791 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,358 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 126,436 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 82,144 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 219,294 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 82,144 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 219,294 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 94,924 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $31.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,035 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $327.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,957 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc added to a holding in MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW by 417.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 28,458 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 241.13%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 30,214 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 90.61%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $197.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,223 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 88.57%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 73,205 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,664 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.14%. The purchase prices were between $46 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,284 shares as of .

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc sold out a holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32.

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.