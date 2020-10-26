  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Independent Investors Inc Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Oracle Corp

October 26, 2020 | About: LHX -1.15% UNH -2.28% CRWD -1.87% NVDA -3.3%

Nesconset, NY, based Investment company Independent Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Investors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Independent Investors Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INDEPENDENT INVESTORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+investors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INDEPENDENT INVESTORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,423,182 shares, 48.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,796 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 81,015 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 61,450 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio.
  5. Waters Corp (WAT) - 43,067 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $170.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,288 shares as of .

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of .

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of .

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $524.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 415 shares as of .



