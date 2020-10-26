Independent Investors Inc Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Oracle Corp

Nesconset, NY, based Investment company Independent Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Investors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Independent Investors Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LHX, UNH, CRWD, NVDA,

LHX, UNH, CRWD, NVDA, Added Positions: BAC,

BAC, Reduced Positions: ORCL,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,423,182 shares, 48.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,796 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 81,015 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 61,450 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Waters Corp (WAT) - 43,067 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $170.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,288 shares as of .

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of .

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of .

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $524.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 415 shares as of .