Harbor Advisory Corp Buys JPMorgan Chase, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Analog Devices Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Alphabet Inc

October 26, 2020 | About: JPM -2.48% KO -1.43% ADI -2.47% EMR -3.24%

Investment company Harbor Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Coca-Cola Co, sells Analog Devices Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Advisory Corp . As of 2020Q3, Harbor Advisory Corp owns 34 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBOR ADVISORY CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+advisory+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOR ADVISORY CORP
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN) - 519,640 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
  2. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 184,485 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35%
  3. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 151,460 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%
  4. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 123,325 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,028 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Harbor Advisory Corp initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 19,031 shares as of .

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Harbor Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Harbor Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86.



