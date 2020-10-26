Harbor Advisory Corp Buys JPMorgan Chase, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Analog Devices Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Harbor Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Coca-Cola Co, sells Analog Devices Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Advisory Corp . As of 2020Q3, Harbor Advisory Corp owns 34 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KO,
- Added Positions: FLRN, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, VGK, WY, AAPL, VNQI, GOOGL, VNQ, GOOG, VOO, BIPC, BIP, IWF, ABT, EEM, VTI, NSRGY, MSFT,
- Sold Out: ADI, EMR,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 1 Warning Sign with JPM. Click here to check it out.
- JPM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of JPM
- Peter Lynch Chart of JPM
For the details of HARBOR ADVISORY CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+advisory+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HARBOR ADVISORY CORP
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN) - 519,640 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 184,485 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 151,460 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 123,325 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,028 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
Harbor Advisory Corp initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of .Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Harbor Advisory Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 19,031 shares as of .Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Harbor Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Harbor Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of HARBOR ADVISORY CORP . Also check out:
1. HARBOR ADVISORY CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARBOR ADVISORY CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARBOR ADVISORY CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARBOR ADVISORY CORP keeps buying