Callahan Advisors, LLC Buys AT&T Inc, Prologis Inc, 3M Co, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Callahan Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Prologis Inc, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Global Payments Inc, sells Eaton Corp PLC, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callahan Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Callahan Advisors, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLD, BMY, GPN, FTNT, LMT, ALGN, TXN, PYPL, ISRG, VGT,

PLD, BMY, GPN, FTNT, LMT, ALGN, TXN, PYPL, ISRG, VGT, Added Positions: T, MMM, DISCK, HAS, SBUX, TSN, BIPC, AMAT, FICO, ENB, AMZN, CTVA, DLTR, VCIT, VRSK, ACN, TJX, WMT, CTAS, ZTS, BHP, CB, MKC, ABBV, SCHE, MRK, USAK, GLD,

T, MMM, DISCK, HAS, SBUX, TSN, BIPC, AMAT, FICO, ENB, AMZN, CTVA, DLTR, VCIT, VRSK, ACN, TJX, WMT, CTAS, ZTS, BHP, CB, MKC, ABBV, SCHE, MRK, USAK, GLD, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, PAYX, CNI, BRK.B, ETN, WLTW, NEE, XOM, CFR, NTRS, SWKS, BIP, BNS, LOW, UNH, GOOG, BKNG, INTC, NKE, FB, WELL, CSCO, CAT, CVX, BAM, EOG, FDX, D, SYY, JPM, MCD, FISV, CVS, ENTG, DEO, THO, SYK, GILD, URI, LAZ, COP, PII, EPD, ZION, MO, GOOGL, HCRSQ, FRD, SCHB,

AAPL, MSFT, PAYX, CNI, BRK.B, ETN, WLTW, NEE, XOM, CFR, NTRS, SWKS, BIP, BNS, LOW, UNH, GOOG, BKNG, INTC, NKE, FB, WELL, CSCO, CAT, CVX, BAM, EOG, FDX, D, SYY, JPM, MCD, FISV, CVS, ENTG, DEO, THO, SYK, GILD, URI, LAZ, COP, PII, EPD, ZION, MO, GOOGL, HCRSQ, FRD, SCHB, Sold Out: LB, HMENF,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,558 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,764 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,616 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Facebook Inc (FB) - 69,388 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% AT&T Inc (T) - 619,394 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.40%

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 36,477 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,142 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $168.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,429 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,384 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 619,394 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 796.64%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $165.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,703 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 176,910 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 162.68%. The purchase prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,410 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 354.99%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,991 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 163.97%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,528 shares as of .

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hemisphere Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $0.08 and $0.11, with an estimated average price of $0.1.