  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Callahan Advisors, LLC Buys AT&T Inc, Prologis Inc, 3M Co, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

October 26, 2020 | About: T -1.62% MMM -2.12% DISCK -2.88% HAS -9.35% SBUX -1.26% BIPC -1.44% PLD -2.68% BMY -0.77% GPN -4.63% FTNT -5.52% LMT -1.6% TXN -2.67%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Callahan Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Prologis Inc, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Global Payments Inc, sells Eaton Corp PLC, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callahan Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Callahan Advisors, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Callahan Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/callahan+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Callahan Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,558 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,764 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,616 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 69,388 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 619,394 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.40%
New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 36,477 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,142 shares as of .

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $168.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,429 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,384 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 619,394 shares as of .

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 796.64%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $165.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,703 shares as of .

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 176,910 shares as of .

Added: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 162.68%. The purchase prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,410 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 354.99%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,991 shares as of .

Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 163.97%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,528 shares as of .

Sold Out: L Brands Inc (LB)

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Sold Out: Hemisphere Energy Corp (HMENF)

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hemisphere Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $0.08 and $0.11, with an estimated average price of $0.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Callahan Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Callahan Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Callahan Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Callahan Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Callahan Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)