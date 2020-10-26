Sage Financial Group Inc Buys NatWest Group PLC, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, AT&T Inc

W. Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Sage Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NatWest Group PLC, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sage Financial Group Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: SCHX, IJH, VOO, VTV, SLYV, IJR, VOE, JPST, VBK, SCHV, SCHM, SCHC, IWD, AOR, CAC, ICLN, NWG,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, IGSB, VEU, EMB, SCHG, IWF, SHM, VOT, ACWX, VWO, IWP, SCHD, VO, GE, IWS,
- Sold Out: MDYG, T, KMI,
These are the top 5 holdings of SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 3,819,634 shares, 50.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 165,772 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 328,659 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 438,560 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 106,405 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07%
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (MDYG)
Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.09 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.
