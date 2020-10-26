  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sage Financial Group Inc Buys NatWest Group PLC, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, AT&T Inc

October 26, 2020 | About: NWG +0% MDYG -1.94% T -1.62% KMI -3.13%

W. Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Sage Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NatWest Group PLC, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sage Financial Group Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 3,819,634 shares, 50.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 165,772 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 328,659 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
  4. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 438,560 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 106,405 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07%
Added: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)

Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (MDYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.09 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC keeps buying

