Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, The Middleby Corp, Visa Inc

Investment company Galibier Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Kirkland Lake Gold, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Nutrien, Rogers Communications Inc, sells AstraZeneca PLC, The Middleby Corp, Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galibier Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSK, RTX, HYG, JNK,

GSK, RTX, HYG, JNK, Added Positions: KL, QSR, NTR, RCI, CM, MFC, WCN, GIB, ENB, GIL, BNS, ROST, OSK, CSCO,

KL, QSR, NTR, RCI, CM, MFC, WCN, GIB, ENB, GIL, BNS, ROST, OSK, CSCO, Reduced Positions: AZN, EMR, V, DIS, CL, TMO, TFC, CTSH, JPM, VOYA,

AZN, EMR, V, DIS, CL, TMO, TFC, CTSH, JPM, VOYA, Sold Out: MIDD,

For the details of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/galibier+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 627,253 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,172,331 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.68% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 730,137 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.72% Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 2,933,687 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.00% Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 978,800 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.27%

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 450,741 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,199 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $84.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,736 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 114.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $46.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 692,235 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 730,137 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,172,331 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 978,800 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,933,687 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $91.75 and $105, with an estimated average price of $99.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 331,495 shares as of .

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in The Middleby Corp. The sale prices were between $70.94 and $104.65, with an estimated average price of $90.43.