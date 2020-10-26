Portsea Asset Management LLP Buys Match Group Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Magnite Inc, Sells SBA Communications Corp, Comcast Corp, Magnite Inc

Investment company Portsea Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Magnite Inc, The RealReal Inc, sells SBA Communications Corp, Comcast Corp, Magnite Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portsea Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, Portsea Asset Management LLP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MTCH, TPIC, 15R,
- Added Positions: REAL,
- Reduced Positions: SBAC,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, MGNI, GOOGL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Portsea Asset Management LLP
- Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 368,786 shares, 33.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 94,073 shares, 24.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.86%
- TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - 695,880 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The RealReal Inc (REAL) - 1,237,712 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.88%
- Magnite Inc (15R) - 2,007,872 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.24%. The holding were 368,786 shares as of .New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.41%. The holding were 695,880 shares as of .New Purchase: Magnite Inc (15R)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.36%. The holding were 2,007,872 shares as of .Added: The RealReal Inc (REAL)
Portsea Asset Management LLP added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 67.88%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 1,237,712 shares as of .Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Portsea Asset Management LLP. Also check out:
