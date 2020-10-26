Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells Vanguard Utilities ETF, FIRST TST VALUE LI, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells Vanguard Utilities ETF, FIRST TST VALUE LI, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Apollo Global Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC owns 338 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IWY) - 74,843 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.82% ISHARES TRUST (IYW) - 25,910 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 25,888 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,386 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% ISHARES TRUST (IHI) - 14,235 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85%

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $43.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 32,727 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.98 and $67.45, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $64.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,727 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $133.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,235 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33. The stock is now traded at around $214.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 853.66%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 42,314 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 508.02%. The purchase prices were between $202.32 and $250.9, with an estimated average price of $226.64. The stock is now traded at around $240.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 313.36%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 23,045 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $170.43, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $164.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,402 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 449.93%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 49,356 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $229.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of .

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.58 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.4.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $200.19 and $240.57, with an estimated average price of $216.51.