Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its Third Quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the market, on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Steve Filipov, the company's Chief Executive Officer will then lead a public conference call, slated to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 800-952-1438 from within the United States or 312-429-0433 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until November 12, 2020, 11:59 PM which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 21971355 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live with accompanying slides and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

