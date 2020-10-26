The Coca-Cola Company Announces Sustainability Presentation

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Bea Perez, Chief Communications, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships Officer, and Lori Billingsley, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, will discuss the company’s approach to sustainability, diversity and inclusion during a webcast for investors on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. ET.Perez and Billingsley will discuss the company’s sustainability strategy and goals, response to COVID-19 and stance on racial equity, among other topics. The company invites investors to join the webcast at [url="]www.coca-colacompany.com%2Finvestors[/url].Investors can also learn more in advance of the event by viewing the company’s most recent Business and Sustainability Report at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coca-colacompany.com%2Freports%2Fbusiness-sustainability-report-2019[/url]The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at [url="]www.coca-colacompany.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005564/en/