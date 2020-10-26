Citizens Names Ryan Parker to Lead Wealth Management Business

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced that Ryan Parker will join the bank on Nov. 2 as Head of Wealth Management. Parker will report to Brendan Coughlin, Head of Consumer Banking, and will succeed John Bahnken, who is retiring from Citizens after leading Wealth Management for the past five years.Parker, who previously served as chief executive officer at Edelman Financial Services, a leading independent RIA, will focus on accelerating Citizens' existing momentum in Wealth, a key priority as the bank seeks to further deepen customer relationships by providing tailored advice, ideas and solutions throughout their financial lives."Ryan is an experienced leader with a track record of success across many facets of wealth management. His background will help us accelerate the solid growth we have been demonstrating in this important area," said Coughlin. "We are committed to building a world class Wealth Management business aimed at being our customers' trusted financial advisor, and Ryan will play a key role bringing our capabilities to the next level."During his time at Edelman, Parker consummated the merger that created the nation's largest independent RIA firm – Edelman Financial Engines. Prior to Edelman, Parker led LPL Financial's Investment & Planning Solutions business, supporting more than 16,000 financial advisors and 750 banks and credit unions. Before turning his focus to the wealth management space, Parker held senior roles at Russell Investments and Franklin Templeton Investments.Added Coughlin: "I'd like to thank John Bahnken for his many contributions over the years. He has led our Wealth business through a period of tremendous change and growth and the foundation he built positions us strongly going forward. We wish him all the best in his life's next chapter."

