Culture of Integrity Brings UBS Team to Ameriprise Financial

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:AMP -2.73%


Financial advisors Jon Bloomer and Ross Fedenia, CFP® recently joined the employee channel of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from UBS. Their practice, which also includes client service associate Stephanie Noskowiak, manages $328 million in client assets. The advisors chose Ameriprise because of the value the firm places on putting clients first and serving them holistically through goal-based advice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005798/en/

The Bloomer Fedenia Group, a wealth management practice of Ameriprise Financial in Middleton, Wisconsin. (Photo: The Bloomer Fedenia Group)

The Bloomer Fedenia Group, a wealth management practice of Ameriprise Financial in Middleton, Wisconsin. (Photo: The Bloomer Fedenia Group)



“Transparency and integrity are important to the way we do business,” said Jon Bloomer, who has 31 years of experience serving clients. “Amid the pandemic we saw an opportunity to align ourselves with Ameriprise’s strong reputation and culture of putting clients first. We appreciate how the firm’s technology allows us to involve clients in the planning process, ultimately creating a richer experience in the way we serve them.”



“We don’t compromise on what’s best for clients and we wanted a firm that shares the same focus. We were attracted to how Ameriprise is consistently ranked highly for integrity, respect and client focus by advisors, clients, and employees alike,” added Ross Fedenia. “We’ve seen the culture come to life in the way we’re able to use Ameriprise’s deep technology suite to maintain a high level of service. It’s so powerful to be able to answer client questions anywhere, anytime, and in just a few taps on our phones.”



The team, called the Bloomer Fedenia Group, is working out of an [url="]office+opened+earlier+this+year[/url] in Middleton, Wisconsin. Both advisors are graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and serve a variety of multi-generational clients across the U.S. They are supported locally by Ameriprise branch manager Paul Jackson.



More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit [url="]ameriprise.com%2Fwhy[/url].



About Ameriprise Financial


At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit [url="]ameriprise.com[/url].



Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.



© 2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.



1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005798/en/


