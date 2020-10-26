Culture of Integrity Brings UBS Team to Ameriprise Financial

Financial advisorsandrecently joined the employee channel of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from UBS. Their practice, which also includes client service associate, manages $328 million in client assets. The advisors chose Ameriprise because of the value the firm places on putting clients first and serving them holistically through goal-based advice.

The Bloomer Fedenia Group, a wealth management practice of Ameriprise Financial in Middleton, Wisconsin. (Photo: The Bloomer Fedenia Group)

"Transparency and integrity are important to the way we do business," said, who has 31 years of experience serving clients. "Amid the pandemic we saw an opportunity to align ourselves with Ameriprise's strong reputation and culture of putting clients first. We appreciate how the firm's technology allows us to involve clients in the planning process, ultimately creating a richer experience in the way we serve them.""We don't compromise on what's best for clients and we wanted a firm that shares the same focus. We were attracted to how Ameriprise is consistently ranked highly for integrity, respect and client focus by advisors, clients, and employees alike," added. "We've seen the culture come to life in the way we're able to use Ameriprise's deep technology suite to maintain a high level of service. It's so powerful to be able to answer client questions anywhere, anytime, and in just a few taps on our phones."The team, called the Bloomer Fedenia Group, is working out of an office opened earlier this year in Middleton, Wisconsin. Both advisors are graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and serve a variety of multi-generational clients across the U.S. They are supported locally by Ameriprise branch manager. More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.

