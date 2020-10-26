  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

MEDIA ALERT: Beam Global to Perform World's First Flying on Sunshine Flight in a Production Electric Aircraft in Reedley, California

October 26, 2020 | About: BEEM -1.15%

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday October 29, Beam Global, a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, will conduct the world’s first Flying on Sunshine flight in a Pipestrel, production electric aircraft, powered completely by Beam’s EV ARC™ unit delivering off-grid, sustainably generated, locally stored energy.

WHAT:Maiden voyage of the first Flying on Sunshine flight, made with the Pipistrel production electric plane fully powered on sunshine, charged by Beam Global’s patented EV ARC™ charging unit.
WHO: The event will bring together local Fresno media and officials to watch Pilot Joseph Oldham and Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley’s sunshine-powered flight.
WHEN:Thursday October 29, 2020
2:00pm PT
WHERE:Reedley Airport
4557 S Frankwood Avenue
Reedley, CA 93654
WHY: This proof of concept test flight is the first step in Beam Global’s larger initiative to bring clean mobility to this brand-new sector of sustainable transportation.
RSVP:Interested reporters should RSVP to [email protected] and contact Sandra Peterson at 408-691-0343 for onsite support the day of the event.

Media Contact

The Bulleit Group for Beam Global
[email protected]
415-742-1894

ti?nf=ODA3NDAwNyMzNzk0NzUzIzIxODc4Mjk=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)