MEDIA ALERT: Beam Global to Perform World's First Flying on Sunshine Flight in a Production Electric Aircraft in Reedley, California

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday October 29, Beam Global, a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, will conduct the world’s first Flying on Sunshine flight in a Pipestrel, production electric aircraft, powered completely by Beam’s EV ARC™ unit delivering off-grid, sustainably generated, locally stored energy.
|WHAT:
|Maiden voyage of the first Flying on Sunshine flight, made with the Pipistrel production electric plane fully powered on sunshine, charged by Beam Global’s patented EV ARC™ charging unit.
|WHO:
|The event will bring together local Fresno media and officials to watch Pilot Joseph Oldham and Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley’s sunshine-powered flight.
|WHEN:
|Thursday October 29, 2020
2:00pm PT
|WHERE:
|Reedley Airport
4557 S Frankwood Avenue
Reedley, CA 93654
|WHY:
|This proof of concept test flight is the first step in Beam Global’s larger initiative to bring clean mobility to this brand-new sector of sustainable transportation.
|RSVP:
|Interested reporters should RSVP to [email protected] and contact Sandra Peterson at 408-691-0343 for onsite support the day of the event.
Media Contact
The Bulleit Group for Beam Global
[email protected]
415-742-1894