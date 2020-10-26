  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

CoreLogic Helps Fight Hunger in Communities During COVID-19

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:CLGX -0.36%


CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that through its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, it has made a charitable contribution of $250,000 to local food banks to help fight hunger — a primary impact of this global pandemic. In addition to the monetary donation, CoreLogic’s employees worldwide have been provided two additional days of volunteer paid time-off to spend time making a difference within their communities.



“Over the past ten years, we have built a strong ESG Program that works to address the critical needs in the communities where we operate,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “Giving back is a core value for CoreLogic and our donation toward hunger relief efforts along with hands-on employee volunteering will help thousands of families affected by the pandemic around the world.”



CoreLogic offices across the globe have come together to serve various hunger-fighting initiatives and have partnered with local organizations including, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, The Pantry, Foodlink, San Diego Food Bank and many more.



CoreLogic is committed to building a better world and believes that taking action now is more important than ever. In addition to strengthening local communities, CoreLogic’s robust ESG program also focuses on providing education opportunities and promoting financial literacy, supporting active and prior service military veterans and their families and enabling high impact housing initiatives.



View CoreLogic’s full 2019-2020 Sustainability Report [url="]here[/url].



About CoreLogic



CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit [url="]www.corelogic.com[/url].



CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005781/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)