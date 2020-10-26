  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) for Misleading Shareholders

October 26, 2020 | About: NAS:IPHA -14.35%


Shareholder rights law firm [url="]Robbins+LLP[/url] announces it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) violated federal securities laws. Innate Pharma S.A. is a biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally.



If you suffered a loss due to Innate Pharma's misconduct, [url="]click+here[/url].



Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) Accused of Misleading Shareholders about Partnership with AstraZeneca PLC



In October 2018, Innate Pharma announced a long-term strategic partnership with AstraZeneca PLC. The deal included a $100 million in milestone payments paid to Innate Pharma at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial for monalizumab. Throughout 2019 and early 2020, Innate not only confirmed the $100 million payment, but also affirmed the results of the trial as being on track. On September 8, 2020, the Company announced a change to the $100 million payment. Instead of a one-time payment at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial, Innate would receive $50 million at the start, and an additional $50 million after the interim analysis demonstrated a pre-defined threshold of clinical activity. On this news, Innate Pharma's ADS's fell 26.6%, to open at $4.82 on September 8, 2020, continued to decline throughout the day to close at $4.45, and has yet to recover.



Contact us to learn more:


Lauren Levi


(800) 350-6003


[email protected]


[url="]Shareholder+Information+Form[/url]



Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Innate Pharma settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for [url="]Stock+Watch[/url] today.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

