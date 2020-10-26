  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of K12 Inc. (LRN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

October 26, 2020 | About: LRN -1.64%

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of K12 Inc. (“K12” or the “Company”) (: LRN).

K12 is a technology-based education company that provides proprietary and third-party educational curriculum, software systems and educational services. During the months leading to the opening of the school year, K12 disseminated numbers of statements in their regulatory filings, in which it touted the Company’s preparedness to service and support online education on a large scale.

On September 9, 2020, one of the nation’s largest school districts has abruptly terminated its $15 million contract with K12, after experiencing technical difficulties, including a cybersecurity breach, which prevented faculty and students to effectively use the K12 platform.

On this news, the price of K12 shares fell $3.9, more than 11%, to close at $30.55, on September 10, 2020.

If you are a shareholder of K12 and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7201 or via email at [email protected].

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding K12 should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODA3MzkxMSMzNzk0MTg1IzIxOTQ1MzQ=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)