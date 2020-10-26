  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

JCP&L Supports Clean Ocean Action's Annual Fall Beach Sweeps

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:FE +0.06%

Company Participates in Cleanup as Sponsor of Monmouth County Beach Site

PR Newswire

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), supported the cleanup of New Jersey's beaches on October 24 by participating in Clean Ocean Action's (COA) fall 2020 Beach Sweeps, serving as site sponsor for cleanup work at Belmar's 16th Avenue Beach in Monmouth County.

JCP&L Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

"This marks the company's fourth consecutive year of participating in the Beach Sweeps, and we're proud to be part of yet another great cleanup effort," said JCP&L President Jim Fakult. "The work is a testament to our commitment to protecting the spectacular beaches of New Jersey as well as the fish and wildlife population across our service territory."

JCP&L employees, including members of its environmentally-focused Green Team, joined dozens of volunteers from FirstEnergy's Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) in the cleanup activities. The company's EBRGs help support diversity and inclusion initiatives and business objectives through networking, mentoring, coaching, recruiting, development and community outreach.

Because of its continued focus on environmental awareness and sustainable practices and policies, JCP&L is a member of the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry. The company is the only electric utility on the list of more than 150 New Jersey companies and organizations recognized for environmental leadership efforts.

Now in its 35th year, COA Beach Sweeps is one of the longest-running beach cleanups of its kind in the world, helping to rid beaches of unsightly and harmful debris. Each year, volunteers clean beaches in New Jersey from Raritan to Delaware Bays, as well as underwater sites. Since the program's inception in 1985, more than 144,000 volunteers have participated, removing millions of pieces of debris from New Jersey's beaches and waterways.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's note: Photos of JCP&L employees and volunteers assisting with the Beach Sweeps cleanup activities can be viewed on Flickr.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpl-supports-clean-ocean-actions-annual-fall-beach-sweeps-301159787.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)