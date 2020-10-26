Farm Bureau Financial Services Doubles Wealth Management Staff Over Last Twelve Months

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Bureau Financial Services, a provider of insurance and financial services in 14 states, continues to invest in and grow its Wealth Management division. The brand now has 30 Wealth Management Advisors on staff to serve Farm Bureau client/members.

"Advisors joining us in 2020 have strengthened Farm Bureau's presence in key Midwest and western states and add valuable expertise to our team," said Mat Gleason, Head of Wealth Management division. "We're proud to support our client/members in all stages of life, whether they're looking for comprehensive wealth management and financial planning or just starting out with a 529 or IRA contribution."

Farm Bureau offers Wealth Management Advisors the freedom to build their business with the supported independence, stability, technology platforms, staff, benefits, and office space provided by employment with the larger Farm Bureau team. In response to the Coronavirus, Farm Bureau introduced virtual advisor training and transition programs for recent hires and is leveraging its technology resources to navigate the need for virtual meetings between Farm Bureau client/members and advisors and agents.

Advisors joined Farm Bureau from large banks, wirehouses, and a variety of protocol and non-protocol firms in 2020. The turnkey approach to Farm Bureau's model maximizes net advisor compensation through a highly competitive payout grid and an all-in approach to eliminating advisor expenses including direct overhead costs, marketing, advertising, continuing education and license or certification costs.

"I give each of our WMAs the same message: the long term value proposition here is incredible. You will earn substantially more money over time working in an environment such as ours," said Gleason.

Farm Bureau Financial Services works with more than 540,000 client/members, offering life, home, auto, business, and farm/ranch insurance in addition to wealth management advisory services provided by its advisors. Wealth Management Advisors joining Farm Bureau recently include:

Angie Dietz-Robinson – Cedar Falls, IA

– Robert Dodson – Council Bluffs, IA

– Adam Entwisle – Augusta, KS

– Kara Goodknight – Lawton, OK

– Scott Hanadel – Appleton, WI

– Bart Hiner – Sandy, UT

– Gary Jones – Overland Park, KS

– Joe Lucas – Clarinda, IA

– Norman Rizer – Norwalk, IA

– Keith Rowe – Omaha, NE

– Brad Schmitz – Lakeville, MN

– Brad Sharp – Edina, MN

– James Soukup – Overland Park, KS

– Chad Sovey – Davenport, IA

– Dimitri Uhlik – Scottsdale, AZ

– Brett Ullen – Edina, MN

– Matt Wojick – Rochester, MN

To learn more about becoming a Farm Bureau Wealth Management Advisor, visit https://www.beafarmbureauwma.com/.

