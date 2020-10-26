  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Farm Bureau Financial Services Doubles Wealth Management Staff Over Last Twelve Months

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:FFG -1.59%

Supported independence model is a significant draw for advisors

PR Newswire

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2020

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Bureau Financial Services, a provider of insurance and financial services in 14 states, continues to invest in and grow its Wealth Management division. The brand now has 30 Wealth Management Advisors on staff to serve Farm Bureau client/members.

(PRNewsfoto/Farm Bureau Financial Services)

Farm Bureau offers Wealth Management Advisors the freedom to build their business with supported independence.

"Advisors joining us in 2020 have strengthened Farm Bureau's presence in key Midwest and western states and add valuable expertise to our team," said Mat Gleason, Head of Wealth Management division. "We're proud to support our client/members in all stages of life, whether they're looking for comprehensive wealth management and financial planning or just starting out with a 529 or IRA contribution."

Farm Bureau offers Wealth Management Advisors the freedom to build their business with the supported independence, stability, technology platforms, staff, benefits, and office space provided by employment with the larger Farm Bureau team. In response to the Coronavirus, Farm Bureau introduced virtual advisor training and transition programs for recent hires and is leveraging its technology resources to navigate the need for virtual meetings between Farm Bureau client/members and advisors and agents.

Advisors joined Farm Bureau from large banks, wirehouses, and a variety of protocol and non-protocol firms in 2020. The turnkey approach to Farm Bureau's model maximizes net advisor compensation through a highly competitive payout grid and an all-in approach to eliminating advisor expenses including direct overhead costs, marketing, advertising, continuing education and license or certification costs.

"I give each of our WMAs the same message: the long term value proposition here is incredible. You will earn substantially more money over time working in an environment such as ours," said Gleason.

Farm Bureau Financial Services works with more than 540,000 client/members, offering life, home, auto, business, and farm/ranch insurance in addition to wealth management advisory services provided by its advisors. Wealth Management Advisors joining Farm Bureau recently include:

  • Angie Dietz-RobinsonCedar Falls, IA
  • Robert DodsonCouncil Bluffs, IA
  • Adam EntwisleAugusta, KS
  • Kara GoodknightLawton, OK
  • Scott HanadelAppleton, WI
  • Bart HinerSandy, UT
  • Gary JonesOverland Park, KS
  • Joe LucasClarinda, IA
  • Norman RizerNorwalk, IA
  • Keith RoweOmaha, NE
  • Brad SchmitzLakeville, MN
  • Brad SharpEdina, MN
  • James SoukupOverland Park, KS
  • Chad SoveyDavenport, IA
  • Dimitri UhlikScottsdale, AZ
  • Brett UllenEdina, MN
  • Matt WojickRochester, MN

To learn more about becoming a Farm Bureau Wealth Management Advisor, visit https://www.beafarmbureauwma.com/.

About Farm Bureau Financial Services
Farm Bureau Financial Services offers insurance and financial services products to client/members in 14 western and Midwestern states. Advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services and work with agents who provide insurance products including auto, home, life, farm/ranch, business and more. Founded 80 years ago by farmers for farmers, today Farm Bureau Financial Services offers people in rural and urban areas one of the most complete insurance, investment, and financial services offerings on the market today.

Farm Bureau Financial Services is a brand representing the companies of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG). Learn more about us at FBFS.com.

Securities & services offered through FBL Marketing Services, LLC+, 5400 University Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, 877-860-2904, Member SIPC. Advisory services offered through FBL Wealth Management, LLC.+ +Affiliates.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-bureau-financial-services-doubles-wealth-management-staff-over-last-twelve-months-301159692.html

SOURCE Farm Bureau Financial Services


