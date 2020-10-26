  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

USANA Malaysia named number one combination dietary supplements brand in the country by world-leading market research company

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:USNA -1.22%

USANA Malaysia honored by Euromonitor International for second year in a row

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To be recognized as the top company in your industry is an honor few achieve—one USANA Malaysia has earned for the second year in a row.

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

USANA was recently named the No. 1 Combination Dietary Supplements Brand in Malaysia by Euromonitor International. This award is based on Euromonitor's market research of USANA's retail value share among all supplement brands in Malaysia.*

"USANA Malaysia has always had a strong presence, but this award shows how impactful the USANA brand has become," says David Mulham, USANA's chief sales officer. "Our commitment to creating the best, science-based products has paved the way for our Associates to build their businesses and grow USANA's footprint in Malaysia. I congratulate our extraordinary team and thank them for all their hard work."

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

Euromonitor is the world's leading provider of independent market research. With a global network of analysts researching every key trend and driver, Euromonitor's market research reports provide strategic data, analysis, and consumer trends in a single, affordable resource to empower organizations and brands of all sizes.

"I am proud to see our market receive this incredible title for the second year in a row," says Vivienne Lee, vice president of USANA's Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan markets. "USANA Malaysia opened only 13 years ago, and it's inspiring to see how we've grown and how much our products mean to the people of this country. This award would not be possible without the hard work of our team here in Malaysia and the support we receive from the USANA home office."


*Claim: "USANA – No. 1 Combination Dietary Supplements Brand in Malaysia" Footnote: "Source
Euromonitor International Limited, Combination Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2019 data.
CH2020ed."

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Markting
(801) 954-7629
media(at)usanainc(dot)com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-malaysia-named-number-one-combination-dietary-supplements-brand-in-the-country-by-world-leading-market-research-company-301159830.html

SOURCE USANA


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)