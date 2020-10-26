  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cat's Pride® Launches Twin to Win Social Contest

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:ODC -3.35%

Cat owners can win up to $2,500 by sharing photos twinning with their cats

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on October 26th, cat owners everywhere can receive $5 off a jug of Cat's Pride® litter and have the chance to win up to $2,500 by entering the Twin to Win contest presented by Cat's Pride®.

All cat owners have to do is capture a creative photo twinning with their feline friend and upload it to CatTwinning.com. The first 50,000 entrants will automatically receive $5 off a jug of Cat's Pride litter and the top three t'winners with the most votes will win cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000 and $500, respectively. Plus, matching donations will be made in each of the winner's names to an animal shelter of their choice. Full contest terms and conditions can be viewed on CatTwinning.com.

All twinning photo entries can be uploaded beginning October 26th through November 15th to receive the coupon. Online voting for winners will run from November 16th through December 6th. Cat owners are encouraged to share their entries on social media with the hashtag, #CatTwinning, and ask their friends and family to vote for their twinning picture. Winners with the most votes will be announced after voting has completed in December.

Cat's Pride is committed to doing whatever it takes to improve the lives of cats and their people. That is why they created the Litter for Good™ program which helps shelters find forever homes for cats in need while providing customers and their cats high-quality litter. For every jug of Cat's Pride litter purchased, Cat's Pride donates a pound of litter to shelters across America.

Customers can also join the free Cat's Pride Club. Club members can nominate a shelter of their choice to receive donated litter through the Litter for Good program. Members also receive coupons, updates, cat tips and more.

About Oil-Dri
Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:NYSE:ODC), a leading supplier of specialty sorbent products for the animal health, fluids purification, agricultural ingredient, sports field, industrial and automotive markets has more than 75 years of sorbent mineral expertise. Oil-Dri is a leading manufacturer of cat litter. "Cat's Pride" and "Oil-Dri" are all registered trademarks of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. "Look for the Green Jug", "The Green Jug", "Green Jug" and "Litter for Good" are trademarks of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. From research and development at our Innovation Center outside of Chicago to our manufacturing plants in Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois and California, our Cat's Pride products are proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit www.oildri.com or www.catspride.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cats-pride-launches-twin-to-win-social-contest-301159700.html

SOURCE Cat’s Pride


