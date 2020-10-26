  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of CONSOL Coal Resources LP

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:CCR +5.65% NYSE:CEIX +4.49%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX). Unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock for each unit of CONSOL Coal Resources that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $34.4 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

If you are a unitholder of CONSOL Coal Resources LP and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ccr/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-consol-coal-resources-lp-301159749.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


