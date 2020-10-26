PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, before the opening of the stock market.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Daylight Time, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The dial-in number is 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international). The playback number is 800-934-4851 (domestic) or 402-220-1181 (international). The participant passcode is 76717.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301159782.html
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NYSE:SMP. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:SMP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:SMP
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:SMP
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.