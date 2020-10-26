Benchmark Helps ZOLL Meet Heightened Demand for Ventilator Production Created by COVID-19 Pandemic

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced it is supporting ZOLL® Medical Corporation in expanded production of ZOLL EMV+® ventilators, which enable clinicians to quickly and easily initiate efficient oxygenation and treatment to patients. In March, the U.S. government asked ZOLL to help supply ventilators to meet the healthcare industry's growing demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Leveraging ZOLL's industry-leading manufacturing and testing program, Benchmark ramped-up employee training and promptly established parallel manufacturing to significantly increase production of the ventilators.

"The collaboration uniquely positioned ZOLL to rapidly deliver our clinically proven ventilators for use where versatility and portability are critical," said Elijah White, President of ZOLL Resuscitation. "Benchmark has a long history of meeting the high-quality and reliability standards of the medical industry and has been able to adopt our processes and supply the talent needed to efficiently meet the demand."

ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. Designed for ease of use, portability, and durability, ZOLL's line of ventilators are currently used by services and organizations in most countries around the world.

To meet the ventilator production needs of the U.S. government, ZOLL first engaged Benchmark in March. Benchmark was able to quickly duplicate ZOLL's assembly configurations and processes, leverage its own quality control systems, and ramp-up hiring and training of manufacturing talent in Benchmark facilities. Benchmark had the production line for the ZOLL EMV+ ventilators ready and operating at full capacity in nearly six weeks.

"At Benchmark, we provide engineering and manufacturing services for products that people rely upon when it matters most," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "Our experience designing and building sophisticated medical equipment makes us well-suited to support the medical community with critical, life-saving devices. It has been gratifying to fulfill ZOLL's production demands with products that meet their high standard for reliability and quality, especially during these difficult times."

Benchmark partners with some of the largest medical companies in the world. Many of these customers are now focusing their efforts on developing solutions that directly contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Benchmark has been on the front lines since the beginning of the outbreak helping solve the most advanced challenges and supply healthcare professionals with the technology they need.

To learn more about Benchmark and its commitment to the medical technology industry, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.bench.com/covid19.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation telecommunications, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

