ItaÃº Unibanco: 3rd quarter 2020 Results

RESULTS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2020
Disclosure: November 03rd I Teleconferences: November 04 th
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2020
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 and NYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose it's quarterly results on the lnvestor Relations website on November 03rd (Tuesday), after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and in the United States.
We have the pleasure of inviting you to participate in our teleconferences on November 04th (Wednesday) at the times listed below:
Teleconferences Schedule
Portuguese
English
08:00 AM (EDT)
09:30 AM (EDT)
10:00 AM (Brasilia time)
11:30 AM (Brasilia time)
(55-11) 3181-5113 or
(1-844) 763-8273 (toll free from US)
(55-11) 4210-1803
(1-412) 717-9223 (US global toll)
Add on the calendar
(44-20) 319-84884 (other countries)
https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=KkgvlGMDCyXuEz7Vh+h0Pg
(55-11) 3181-5113 or
https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Public+Meeting+with+Analysts+and+Earnings+Release+for+the+3rd+quarter+of+2020+in+Portuguese+&dates=20201104T100000/20201104T113000&&sf=true
(55-11) 4210-1803 (Brazil)
Add on the calendar
https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=JtmIyNBvRUDrl4/+lRcDQg
https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Conference+Call+on+the+Results+of+the+3rd+Quarter+of+2020+&dates=20201104T113000/20201104T123000&&sf=true
Questions will be received via phone or WhatsApp '9
Access code- ltaú Unibanco
These weblinks are also available on our lnvestor Relations website: www.itau.eom.br/investor-relations. Please note that broadcast is compatible with the latest version of the browser and any mobile device (iOS and Android).
Presentation
Candido Bracher
President and CEO
Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Vice President, CFO and CRO
Alexsandro Broedel
Executive Director, Group Head of Finance and IR
Renato Lulia Jacob
Head of IR and Market lntelligence
The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the sarne website. To access the audio replay of the conference calIs, which will be available until November 10th, 2020, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 1735790# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service at [email protected]
[email protected]
www.itau.eom.br/investor-relations
