Taronis Fuels Inc (TRNF) CEO Scott Mahoney Bought $316,064 of Shares

October 26, 2020 | About: TRNF -2.19%

CEO of Taronis Fuels Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Mahoney (insider trades) bought 2,633,866 shares of TRNF on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $0.12 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $316,064.

Taronis Fuels Inc has a market cap of $21.060 million; its shares were traded at around $0.13 with and P/S ratio of 0.80. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Taronis Fuels Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  CEO Scott Mahoney bought 2,633,866 shares of TRNF stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $0.12.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO/Treasurer/Secretary Tyler B. Wilson bought 1,041,667 shares of TRNF stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $0.12.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Robert L. Dingess, bought 833,333 shares of TRNF stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $0.12.

For the complete insider trading history of TRNF, click here

.

