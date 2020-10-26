Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) CEO Edward H Bastian Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CEO of Delta Air Lines Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward H Bastian (insider trades) sold 65,000 shares of DAL on 10/22/2020 at an average price of $33.58 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. Delta Air Lines Inc has a market cap of $20.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.93 with and P/S ratio of 0.84. The dividend yield of Delta Air Lines Inc stocks is 2.53%. Delta Air Lines Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Delta Air Lines Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Edward H Bastian sold 65,000 shares of DAL stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $33.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DAL, click here