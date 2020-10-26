  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) Chairman of the Board and CEO Michael H Mcgarry Sold $10.8 million of Shares

October 26, 2020 | About: PPG -2.19%

Chairman of the Board and CEO of Ppg Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael H Mcgarry (insider trades) sold 81,022 shares of PPG on 10/22/2020 at an average price of $133.65 a share. The total sale was $10.8 million.

PPG Industries Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing coatings, specialty materials and glass products. It sells its products to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. PPG Industries Inc has a market cap of $31.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.33 with a P/E ratio of 29.00 and P/S ratio of 2.27. The dividend yield of PPG Industries Inc stocks is 1.58%. PPG Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated PPG Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PPG Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of the Board and CEO Michael H Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $133.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PPG, click here

.

