Leith Wheeler Comments on Constellation Software

After delivering strong returns in the first six months in 2020, Constellation Software ( TSX:CSU ) (-3.4%) experienced a modest decline in the third quarter. The company reported revenues that were lower than expected due to a decline in software license revenues from businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 such as health clubs, salons and spas and tour operators. On the positive side, recurring maintenance and support revenues held up well, and the company's cost reductions helped boost margins.