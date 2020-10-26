Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. Buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, TopBuild Corp, Digital Media Solutions Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, TopBuild Corp, Digital Media Solutions Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB, ALUS, NCLH, LGC, XLU, SAMA, VPU, HYAC, CCL, CCAC, VZ, GLEO, CFXA, CRSA, XLV, SPCE, INO, THBR, IPV, LOAK, MOH, DFPH, AMT, XOM, CVX, SCVX, PLD, CCI, PCPL, EQIX, CHPM, FBP, ONB,

SPY, DIA, XLK, MNCL, SCPE, GDXJ, DHRPA.PFD, NEEPO, Reduced Positions: XLC, TDAC, QTSPB.PFD, XLF, AMCI, IBB, RMG, GDX, KBLM, SFTW, ACAM, XLI,

XLC, TDAC, QTSPB.PFD, XLF, AMCI, IBB, RMG, GDX, KBLM, SFTW, ACAM, XLI,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,662,444 shares, 82.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 162,136 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.97% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 76,600 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 643.40% Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 5,605 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLB) - 126,776 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 126,776 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 801,490 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 358,020 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $10.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 583,989 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 84,229 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 477,448 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 81.97%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $277.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 162,136 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 643.40%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 76,600 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Monocle Acquisition Corp by 556.84%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 656,837 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in SC Health Corp by 69.88%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 328,000 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $111.68 and $170.69, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Media Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $8.77.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.64.