Empowered Funds, LLC Buys ARK ETF TR, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company Empowered Funds, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, sells Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Corcept Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empowered Funds, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Empowered Funds, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKK, IMOM, USIG, LQD, ARKW, VOOG, LEN, STX, HRB, NSP, INTC, FIX, BBY, RHI, HUM, NSIT, LMT, CVS, CSCO, HPQ, EME, HLF, WU, HCA, RUN, DKNG, APPS, PENN, ZG, LPRO, FVRR, BL, DOOR, CVNA, KRNT, HZNP, TTD, FSLY, DOCU, RDFN, ATRC, MED, GLOB, RPAY, AMZN, KNSL, TWLO, VICR, FIZZ, CDLX, SPLK, FTNT, MELI, LULU, TWOU, EBS, PZZA,

ARK ETF TR (ARKK) - 172,985 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 538,391 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value (IVAL) - 536,655 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% ISHARES TRUST (USIG) - 175,452 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 78,945 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 172,985 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 538,391 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 175,452 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 78,945 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $116.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 90,988 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F. The purchase prices were between $188.86 and $225.18, with an estimated average price of $203.92. The stock is now traded at around $210.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 47,269 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 69.50%. The purchase prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57. The stock is now traded at around $121.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 60,926 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 68.25%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $280.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 26,468 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 60.50%. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $186.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 35,187 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,117 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $99.9 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $109.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,451 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 204.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $50.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,545 shares as of .

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $71.95 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $77.85.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.02.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in Commercial Metals Co. The sale prices were between $19.16 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $20.77.