Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Bank of Nova Scotia, Churchill Capital Corp III

Investment company Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Churchill Capital Corp III, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Bank of Nova Scotia, Churchill Capital Corp III, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of . As of 2020Q3, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of owns 863 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ACWI, AGG, CCXX, FEAC, GDXJ, JNK, EFA, SHY, GHIV, IRTC, LVGO, IMMU, PINS, EMB, SNOW, NUAN, IPV, MNTA, USO, PKG, SJR, AQN, AIG, VAR, RDS.B, BMRG, JBHT, LPLA, SEIC, VMW, AGI, ATUS, PY9, CAE, CGC, CVE, DRI, LSXMA, MMS, MEDP, NIO, OGE, OVV, SIRI, SF, TCX, ABM, USAS, APHA, AUPH, BB, CVBF, GOOS, XEC, CRON, FHB, FSM, HOMB, HBM, IAG, NGVT, NSIT, IRWD, JCOM, MAG, MAT, MEOH, NGD, NWL, OSB, FLWS, OR, PATK, PXD, PII, PVG, PRMW, PRGS, QDEL, SAND, SA, SILV, SFNC, TSLX, TPH, TAC, TRIL, VMI, VSAT, VSLR, VCRA, FTI, ATEN, AUB, ACB, AX, CAI, CLW, COWN, DBD, DISCA, DX, ECPG, EVH, FCF, FVAC, HL, KNX, HZO, PRIM, RUSHA, FLOW, WTTR, SBNY, SNBR, SII, TDC, TRU, TBI, VNDA, VMD,
- Added Positions: LQD, SLV, CP, RY, CM, GLD, JPM, FNV, TRI, CNI, TU, LEA, SHOP, NVDA, AEM, SSRM, TECK, LH, TRP, KEYS, RCI, ANTM, DLTR, LOW, CVS, GDDY, HBI, ARW, DXCM, TAP, CRM, TYL, C, GLIBA, GILD, DIS, ETFC, IMO, JD, NEM, DGX, WBA, CNQ, CSCO, CSGP, EPC, GIL, GWW, PG, QSR, VRTX, VIAC, ZM, AZO, CNNE, EXPD, FSV, PYPL, PEP, TXN, WCN, YUM, APD, AKAM, BAC, BKNG, CHL, COP, DSGX, EOG, IT, ILMN, K, MCK, PAAS, TRN, UNVR, WPM, Y, ALNY, AXP, BDX, CBZ, CDW, CHRW, CCJ, CPB, DG, ECL, EME, EVRG, FOX, GIS, HYAC, IBM, KFY, LKQ, FWONK, MTB, MS, NKE, NOA, ORLY, OMC, PGR, REGN, SVM, SBUX, SLF, SNX, SYF, TEVA, UNP, URI, ACEL, ABC, APH, ABG, ASB, ATHM, AN, AVYA, CATY, CHX, CTSH, CIGI, CMC, CXO, CTB, DVA, DPZ, ENSG, FFIV, GMS, THG, HD, HRL, IPG, IQV, KDP, KR, LKFN, MSM, MBUU, MAA, MBT, COOP, NRG, NVR, NG, PPG, PPL, PANW, PCOM, RS, RSG, SLB, SRE, SJM, TPX, USB, UTHR, UHS, VSH, WMB, ZBRA, ATVI, ADI, BANF, CBOE, CADE, CAC, CMCSA, CW, DFIN, DBX, EA, XOM, FLIR, BUSE, FORM, FTNT, GEF, HDS, HSY, MYRG, MAN, MTH, MLHR, NUS, OPI, PDCO, TROW, PRSC, QRTEA, SBAC, SUPN, TMO, MMM, VET, VHC, VST, WM, WU,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, BNS, TD, ORCL, MSFT, SPAQ, BAM, GOOGL, GOOG, ENB, GIB, FTS, AMTD, GOLD, DPHC, BAX, DHR, MFC, AAPL, BTG, FTAC, ROP, WMT, CPAA, KL, BRK.B, BIIB, CCX, CCX, TGT, ALL, BMO, HPQ, OTEX, SCHW, CNC, GRP.U, STT, SU, BABA, DOOO, FIS, INTC, EDU, XEL, BMY, CI, CME, FCN, KGC, PAYX, PBA, V, BCE, BBL, HRB, CHE, KO, EGO, HON, JBL, VZ, ABBV, ANET, CTXS, FB, GMHI, HIG, MA, SBE, TMUS, TIF, AWK, BK, WRB, BAH, CBRE, CMS, DHI, EBAY, ESS, FISV, JNJ, JNPR, LHX, L, MTG, MCO, MSI, NTR, PSA, SYK, TAL, TRNE, WAL, ADBE, AEL, AFG, ADP, BLDP, CLS, CERN, CHTR, COO, GLW, CPG, CCI, DFS, D, DRE, SATS, ERF, FDS, AJG, HSTM, HUM, INTU, KMI, LXP, LLY, MMC, MDLZ, NAVI, NTAP, PPC, PNW, PIC, PIC, RDN, SE, SFM, TDS, UNH, WD, AUY, MDRX, AEP, AMT, AMKR, ANIK, AVB, BMCH, BTE, BBY, BSX, BRX, BR, BKD, BKE, BLDR, CDK, CIEN, CRUS, CCOI, CLNY, FIX, CAG, ED, CLGX, CRVL, COST, DXC, DECK, DELL, DLX, DHIL, DKS, DUK, EW, EIGI, EBF, EQR, ERIE, EXR, FLT, GCO, ROCK, GLDD, GSBC, HNI, HRTG, HIBB, IBP, INVA, KBR, KMB, LSI, MTZ, MKC, MD, MOH, MLI, EGOV, NHC, NFLX, NOVT, OMCL, PRDO, PRSP, PFE, PDM, BPOP, PFC, PEG, NX, RMR, RVI, RBA, ROK, JBSS, SEM, SRG, STMP, STLD, SCS, TJX, TSM, TER, TNET, TTEC, UPS, MTN, VVV, VLGEA, XPER, XNCR, ZTS, TEL, AFL, AAN, ANF, AAP, ACM, ALGN, APAM, ATRA, ATKR, BHC, BERY, BKI, BLMN, BCC, BRO, CSGS, COG, CMO, CHD, CLX, CL, CYH, CPSI, CORT, COTY, CR, DVN, DRNA, APPS, DD, EQT, FHI, FNF, FBP, FHN, AG, FRTA, FBM, FF, GLT, HCA, HVT, IMKTA, IP, KRA, LTC, LZB, LAMR, LCI, LNTH, LDOS, LSXMK, MANT, MKL, MXIM, MED, MRK, MCY, NMIH, NCMI, NOV, NMRK, OMI, PACW, PETS, PBH, PFS, PHM, RMAX, RCII, SBH, SANM, HSIC, SCHN, SAIC, SITC, SPTN, STN, SYBT, SYKE, TTWO, THC, ODP, TMST, TRV, GTS, TPC, USNA, UCTT, UBA, VLY, VRSN, WDR, ZUMZ,
- Sold Out: CCXX.U, FPAC, WFC, SOGO, SRPT, OKTA, EWU, LCA, CCEP, VER, NEWR, CRSA, SHLL, AMGN, HWM, CFFA, CCK, DTE, VEEV, LFAC, TECD, FTV, IQ, ES, WPC, MNCL, DFNS.U, UHAL, EQIX, LM, MGM, RF, GCAP, ESNT, AEE, AMAT, BLK, BF.B, BC, EXC, GPC, SPB, AVGO, VRSK, SPSC, FAF, RESI, AES, AMSF, AZZ, AMD, ALX, ALXN, LNT, AEO, THRM, ANSS, AIT, AIZ, ADSK, BLKB, BA, BWA, BRC, CF, CDNS, CVGW, CPT, CE, CAR, CINF, CTAS, CLF, COKE, CGNX, XRAY, DLR, FICO, FAST, FWRD, GE, MNST, HP, INCY, SNEX, ISBC, KAMN, LRCX, MDU, MANH, SPGI, MSTR, MU, MINI, NDAQ, IOSP, PCAR, PH, POWL, PB, QCOM, RMD, ROST, SPG, SHOO, NLOK, TPL, TXRH, TSCO, UAL, UFPI, VFC, VLO, WRI, WST, WDC, WOR, WEX, XLNX, CMG, GPRE, IPGP, CVI, HCI, TSLA, HMST, ZNGA, GWRE, NOW, QLYS, EVTC, NRZ, IRT, MUSA, EGRX, 1T6, MIK, QRVO, TDOC, KHC, HLI, CSWI, HPE, VYGR, LAUR, DOCU, SONO, ETRN, PAE, DOW, SRCE, AOS, AIR, AMN, AGEN, BLL, BBSI, CPE, CHS, CTRN, CPRT, CCRN, DENN, DDS, EXP, DISH, FCBC, FE, BEN, GPOR, HWKN, HSII, IDA, IDXX, IMGN, JOUT, KBAL, OII, OCN, RIGL, RUTH, SASR, XPO, SSD, SKX, LUV, SGU, TRMB, UIS, UBSI, KMPR, UEIC, UVSP, WNC, WAT, WHG, XRX, ZBH, STAR, KOP, ORBC, SPR, TTGT, LOGM, QUAD, KOS, SXC, PARR, YELP, PBYI, RXN, MRC, CHUY, GOGO, HMHC, QUOT, LTRPA, CZR, CRCQQ, ENVA, ONDK, BOX, SUM, APLE, TTD, NEX, BTU, CEIX, EAF, CPLG, IMXI, VRT,
For the details of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Manag's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/her+majesty+the+queen+in+right+of+the+province+of+alberta+as+represented+by+alberta+investment+manag/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Manag
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 971,980 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,132,962 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.17%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 1,558,000 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 938.67%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 200,612 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 434,600 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.86%
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $81.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,655,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 826,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,105,480 shares as of .New Purchase: Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp (FEAC)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $12.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,724,820 shares as of .New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 938.67%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,558,000 shares as of .Added: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $253.53 and $307.81, with an estimated average price of $284.95. The stock is now traded at around $307.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 434,600 shares as of .Added: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,497,100 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of .Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 238.78%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 261,200 shares as of .Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX.U)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.Sold Out: Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.Sold Out: Sogou Inc (SOGO)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Sogou Inc. The sale prices were between $4.07 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.59.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EWU)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.33.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84.
