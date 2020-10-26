Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Empirical Finance, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value, Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Finance, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Empirical Finance, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IMOM, IVV, VEU, VNQ, RSP, NVR, EME, WU, COHR, STX, DKS, TECD, LYB, VGK, VPL, IJH, IPG, HRB, DLX, VSS, THO, CALM, WLK, VIAC, SBH, KFY, LEA, IDCC, GPS, BBBY, IJR, DBI, CLF, TEN, VT,

IMOM, IVV, VEU, VNQ, RSP, NVR, EME, WU, COHR, STX, DKS, TECD, LYB, VGK, VPL, IJH, IPG, HRB, DLX, VSS, THO, CALM, WLK, VIAC, SBH, KFY, LEA, IDCC, GPS, BBBY, IJR, DBI, CLF, TEN, VT, Added Positions: BIL, KLAC, LRCX, AMAT, MU, VTI, BBY, HFC, AMCX, KSS, URBN, HUM, SCHO, IP,

BIL, KLAC, LRCX, AMAT, MU, VTI, BBY, HFC, AMCX, KSS, URBN, HUM, SCHO, IP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, IVAL, QVAL, GLD, FB, BC, AMZN, HBI, JNJ, ANTM, IEF, BRK.B, NTAP, BWA, FL, PHM, RS, JPM, PG, TPR, OMC, LUV, BIIB, UTHR, WYND, INTC, CMI, HD, MAN, UNH, ABBV, ANGL, ALSN, VZ, MA, T, BAC, CSCO, MRK, DIS, PYPL, XOM, PFE, CMCSA, PEP, KO, GOOGL, GOOG, CVX, ABT, WMT, CRM, BND, CNC, VGSH, LLY, CAT, C, NKE, TXN, WFC, PM, VWO, COP, RTX, IBM, ADBE, LOW, NFLX, SBUX, GE, NUE, RBC, STLD, AMGN, COST, GILD, NUS, TARO, TMO, VXUS, NEE, PKG, USB, UNP, AVT, BA, DHR, HON, OXY, MMM, LMT, KAR, QQQ, AXP, PVH, BKNG, HPQ, VOO, ORCL, SPR,

AAPL, MSFT, IVAL, QVAL, GLD, FB, BC, AMZN, HBI, JNJ, ANTM, IEF, BRK.B, NTAP, BWA, FL, PHM, RS, JPM, PG, TPR, OMC, LUV, BIIB, UTHR, WYND, INTC, CMI, HD, MAN, UNH, ABBV, ANGL, ALSN, VZ, MA, T, BAC, CSCO, MRK, DIS, PYPL, XOM, PFE, CMCSA, PEP, KO, GOOGL, GOOG, CVX, ABT, WMT, CRM, BND, CNC, VGSH, LLY, CAT, C, NKE, TXN, WFC, PM, VWO, COP, RTX, IBM, ADBE, LOW, NFLX, SBUX, GE, NUE, RBC, STLD, AMGN, COST, GILD, NUS, TARO, TMO, VXUS, NEE, PKG, USB, UNP, AVT, BA, DHR, HON, OXY, MMM, LMT, KAR, QQQ, AXP, PVH, BKNG, HPQ, VOO, ORCL, SPR, Sold Out: SHY, PII, DHI, VWOB, WHR, URI, EMN, SCHR, GRA, GM, CTSH, RHI, ALV, ARW, ITT, TLT, MCK, FLS, VEA, VOE, AGCO, AYI, RL, DAL, COG, NCR, XRX, HLF, HLF, BMY, NVDA, CVS, MDLZ, D, CL, MS, TJX, ATVI, AMD, CSX, SO, AVGO, TFC, BSX, IAU, IXUS, MO, EBAY, CHTR, VONE, SCHW, INTU, SPGI, UPS, VRTX, ADP, BK, BDX, BLK, FIS, CI, EXC, GS, ISRG, MET, TGT, WBA, ZTS, APD, CME, DUK, ECL, FISV, GPN, ITW, ILMN, MMC, NOC, SYK, ADI, ADSK, BAX, DE, DD, EW, EA, EL, LHX, KMB, MCO, NEM, NSC, PNC, PGR, ROP, SHW, WM, DG, ITOT, ALL, EMR, FDX, GD, GIS, ORLY, ROST, SRE, XEL, KMI, PSX, NOW, DOW, F,

For the details of Empirical Finance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+finance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 1,462,057 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value (IVAL) - 1,377,338 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.6% Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value (QVAL) - 1,322,622 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.48% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 60,228 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 23,320 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.71%. The holding were 1,462,057 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $340.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 23,320 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 68,810 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 33,548 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $111.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 20,504 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4037.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 376 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 1498.47%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 50,016 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 808.54%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $198.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,576 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 493.78%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $347.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 227.52%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,292 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 187.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $52.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,194 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,380 shares as of .

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $87.87 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93.