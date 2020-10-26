Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys Square Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Hyperion Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Workday Inc, Intuit Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owns 22 stocks with a total value of $986 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPOT,

SPOT, Added Positions: SQ, PYPL, WDAY, AMZN, INTU, NOW, MKTX, ISRG, SCHW, CARG,

SQ, PYPL, WDAY, AMZN, INTU, NOW, MKTX, ISRG, SCHW, CARG, Reduced Positions: TSLA, MSFT, GOOGL, V, MA, CRM, COST,

For the details of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hyperion+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 324,126 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 41,487 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.16% Square Inc (SQ) - 787,322 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.18% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 457,037 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.94% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 148,374 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74%

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $284.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 89,305 shares as of .

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Square Inc by 140.18%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 787,322 shares as of .

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $197.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 457,037 shares as of .

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Workday Inc by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $210.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 159,273 shares as of .

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $328.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 101,299 shares as of .

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 51.65%. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $547.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 34,690 shares as of .

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $711.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 26,616 shares as of .