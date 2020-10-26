New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, United States Oil Fund

North Andover, MA, based Investment company New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells PROSHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, United States Oil Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACWX, IYJ, SPLG, COST, UPS, NSC, TDOC, XOM, XLK,

ACWX, IYJ, SPLG, COST, UPS, NSC, TDOC, XOM, XLK, Added Positions: SPY, ITB, AGG, NOW, PRF, LQD, MGM, JPM, WMT, ABT, V, NEAR, SPYG, XHE, RNG, SPDW, MTUM, SPTS,

SPY, ITB, AGG, NOW, PRF, LQD, MGM, JPM, WMT, ABT, V, NEAR, SPYG, XHE, RNG, SPDW, MTUM, SPTS, Reduced Positions: SH, GLD, QQQ, USMV, QUAL, PYPL, VHT, NVDA, ADBE, SEDG, DOCU, VDC, FBT, VEEV, AMD, AAPL, DGRO, T, ABBV, VGT, LLY, VZ, XLV, VOO,

SH, GLD, QQQ, USMV, QUAL, PYPL, VHT, NVDA, ADBE, SEDG, DOCU, VDC, FBT, VEEV, AMD, AAPL, DGRO, T, ABBV, VGT, LLY, VZ, XLV, VOO, Sold Out: USO, BIL, ELR, GILD, SLB, WDC, INTC, CME, MCD, TEAM, CNTTQ,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 108,652 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5393.02% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 248,495 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.24% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,614 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.62% PROSHARES TRUST (SH) - 1,224,376 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.04% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 124,074 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.25%

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 248,725 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $148.45 and $173.61, with an estimated average price of $162.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 42,283 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 176,732 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $370.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $168.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,591 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $210.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,114 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 5393.02%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $339.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.7%. The holding were 108,652 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 117.92%. The purchase prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 284,747 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 248,495 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 334.20%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $501.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of .

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.