South Street Advisors LLC Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells PRA Health Sciences Inc, NiSource Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company South Street Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola Co, sells PRA Health Sciences Inc, NiSource Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Cedar Fair LP, Seagate Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Street Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, South Street Advisors LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DAR, QCOM, PG, VZ,

DAR, QCOM, PG, VZ, Added Positions: BMY, MSFT, AMZN, KO, CVX, PEP, SEDG, JPM, MRK,

BMY, MSFT, AMZN, KO, CVX, PEP, SEDG, JPM, MRK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ADBE, FB, CSCO, NVDA, CRM, PYPL, V, MTZ, MMP, MCD,

AAPL, ADBE, FB, CSCO, NVDA, CRM, PYPL, V, MTZ, MMP, MCD, Sold Out: PRAH, NI, FUN, STX, BA, XOM,

For the details of South Street Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/south+street+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,114 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,963 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 86,944 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Facebook Inc (FB) - 79,156 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 103,934 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 359,810 shares as of .

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $126.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 92,293 shares as of .

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of .

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,467 shares as of .

South Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 91.40%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3209.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 356 shares as of .

South Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,490 shares as of .

South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $93.45 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.8.

South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $23.59 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.77.

South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99.

South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.