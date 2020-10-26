  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, ISHARES SILVER TST, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

October 26, 2020 | About: SPLV -1.06% SLV -1.44% STIP -0.02% IQLT -1.75% FXH -1.07% RYT -2.68% RDVY -2.51% XBI -1.34% PGX -0.67% EFAV -1.15% XLRE -1.21%

Investment company Fifth Third Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, ISHARES SILVER TST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fifth+third+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 179,862 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
  2. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 79,306 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.64%
  3. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 202,774 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 298,170 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 30,829 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $33.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 173,741 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 23,967 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 120,075 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,792 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLRE)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $35.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,209 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,152 shares as of .

Added: Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 288.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 157,597 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 56.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 437,823 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,196 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IQLT)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 98,630 shares as of .

Added: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXH)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $93.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,192 shares as of .

Added: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.97%. The purchase prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06. The stock is now traded at around $214.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,031 shares as of .

Sold Out: Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.



