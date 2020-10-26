Choate Investment Advisors Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Boston, MA, based Investment company Choate Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Liberty SiriusXM Group, WORLD GOLD TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Choate Investment Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Choate Investment Advisors owns 270 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPYX, LSXMK, BFAM, USHY, MTN, SHY, VCR, VUG, EFV, VPU, MBB, IBB, AON, IJJ, QDF, KIE, VV, MUB, PKW, QLTA, XLU, SPHD, XLG, XAR, VGLT, HDV, FWONK, BATRK, CGW, EBND, EEMS, EPP, EWJ, FTCS, IWO, ICF, IDU, IEI, IGF, IHI, IJK, IJT, IVE,

SPYX, LSXMK, BFAM, USHY, MTN, SHY, VCR, VUG, EFV, VPU, MBB, IBB, AON, IJJ, QDF, KIE, VV, MUB, PKW, QLTA, XLU, SPHD, XLG, XAR, VGLT, HDV, FWONK, BATRK, CGW, EBND, EEMS, EPP, EWJ, FTCS, IWO, ICF, IDU, IEI, IGF, IHI, IJK, IJT, IVE, Added Positions: VGIT, IEF, MSFT, GLDM, VEA, TXN, ACN, TIP, IAU, VIG, XLI, VWO, DE, EFA, XLP, QQQ, VGK, HD, EMB, EFAV, BSV, BND, AGG, V, AWF, SPGI, VTI, TGT, XLY, VT, VOO, VCIT, SPLV, LQD, UNP, TROW, ORCL, NKE, FIS, BA, BAC, ADBE,

VGIT, IEF, MSFT, GLDM, VEA, TXN, ACN, TIP, IAU, VIG, XLI, VWO, DE, EFA, XLP, QQQ, VGK, HD, EMB, EFAV, BSV, BND, AGG, V, AWF, SPGI, VTI, TGT, XLY, VT, VOO, VCIT, SPLV, LQD, UNP, TROW, ORCL, NKE, FIS, BA, BAC, ADBE, Reduced Positions: IVV, RSP, USMV, INTC, EEMV, IJR, FDN, IEMG, USLB, XOM, IDLB, HON, BMY, CVX, EFG, DRI, MDLZ, JPM, LMT, NVDA, LOW, MRK, MCO, PM, PFE, ACWI, SYK, GL, UNH, VZ, WFC, GILD, GE, LLY, VNQ, T, SDY, MDY, CSCO, AFL, MMM, PYPL, OTIS, CARR, BNDX, FB, MPC, XLV, XLF, GEM, DVY, EEM, IWR, IWM, IWF, IVW, IEFA, NEE, MO, AMP, AMGN, BIIB, BLK, COF, CI, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, DOV, ECL, EMR, EQIX, AWK, GS, HOLX, IBM, KR, PNC, PEG, QCOM, ROP, TRV, STT, TSN, USB, WBA, DIS,

IVV, RSP, USMV, INTC, EEMV, IJR, FDN, IEMG, USLB, XOM, IDLB, HON, BMY, CVX, EFG, DRI, MDLZ, JPM, LMT, NVDA, LOW, MRK, MCO, PM, PFE, ACWI, SYK, GL, UNH, VZ, WFC, GILD, GE, LLY, VNQ, T, SDY, MDY, CSCO, AFL, MMM, PYPL, OTIS, CARR, BNDX, FB, MPC, XLV, XLF, GEM, DVY, EEM, IWR, IWM, IWF, IVW, IEFA, NEE, MO, AMP, AMGN, BIIB, BLK, COF, CI, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, DOV, ECL, EMR, EQIX, AWK, GS, HOLX, IBM, KR, PNC, PEG, QCOM, ROP, TRV, STT, TSN, USB, WBA, DIS, Sold Out: MXIM, MTD, INFO, ILMN, TMUS,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,271,475 shares, 27.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,634,477 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.95% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,292,177 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.01% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYX) - 1,321,461 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 729,420 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $84.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 1,321,461 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 155,633 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $161.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,645 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $39.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,273 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $202.32 and $250.9, with an estimated average price of $226.64. The stock is now traded at around $241.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,102 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 3,634,477 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 1,292,177 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 311.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 179,142 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,154 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 260.42%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,574 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 68,188 shares as of .

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.