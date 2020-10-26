  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. Buys Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, ARK ETF TR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp

October 26, 2020 | About: ARKK -2% IGV -2.47% IWY -1.6% TAN -2.1% QCLN -2.42% PBW -3% XLP -1.28% FB -2.7% MTUM -1.12% IBM -3.26%

Investment company Portfolio Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, ARK ETF TR, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Portfolio Strategies, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portfolio+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Portfolio Strategies, Inc.
  1. ARK ETF TR (ARKW) - 414,564 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  2. First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 308,945 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 74,623 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  4. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 121,899 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 67,532 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%
New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 230,150 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 158,399 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $60.78, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 74,209 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,092 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $277.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 222.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 102,590 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGV)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $319.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 67,532 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWY)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 159.16%. The purchase prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57. The stock is now traded at around $121.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 29,910 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Portfolio Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Portfolio Strategies, Inc. keeps buying

