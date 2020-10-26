Portfolio Strategies, Inc. Buys Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, ARK ETF TR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp

Investment company Portfolio Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, ARK ETF TR, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Portfolio Strategies, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TAN, QCLN, PBW, XLP, FB,

TAN, QCLN, PBW, XLP, FB, Added Positions: ARKK, IGV, IWY, SMH, MGK, LMT,

ARKK, IGV, IWY, SMH, MGK, LMT, Reduced Positions: ARKW, VGT, SOXX, XLK, FTEC, FIW, IGM, IXN, IYW, QTEC, VCR, IWF, USMV, VONG, XMMO,

ARKW, VGT, SOXX, XLK, FTEC, FIW, IGM, IXN, IYW, QTEC, VCR, IWF, USMV, VONG, XMMO, Sold Out: MTUM, IBM,

For the details of Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portfolio+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK ETF TR (ARKW) - 414,564 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 308,945 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 74,623 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 121,899 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 67,532 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 230,150 shares as of .

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 158,399 shares as of .

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $60.78, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 74,209 shares as of .

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,092 shares as of .

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $277.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 222.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 102,590 shares as of .

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $319.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 67,532 shares as of .

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 159.16%. The purchase prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57. The stock is now traded at around $121.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 29,910 shares as of .

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.