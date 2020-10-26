Abbot Financial Management, Inc. Buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Bunge, Sells General Mills Inc, Citigroup Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

Investment company Abbot Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Bunge, ISHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, sells General Mills Inc, Citigroup Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, G1 Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abbot Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Abbot Financial Management, Inc. owns 130 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TOTL, CIBR, BG, XT, FB, IRTC, VOX, VTI, CTAS,

TOTL, CIBR, BG, XT, FB, IRTC, VOX, VTI, CTAS, Added Positions: XLI, RTX, IWM, AIG, RYT, PFE, T, VIG, VHT, CE, CVS, CB, CRM, IBB, XLC, PBCT, CCI, COST,

XLI, RTX, IWM, AIG, RYT, PFE, T, VIG, VHT, CE, CVS, CB, CRM, IBB, XLC, PBCT, CCI, COST, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, KMI, CSCO, COP, KMB, AFL, PBE, IWF, EFA, SHOP, PANW, DIS, SLB, MU, IBM, HD, GE, XOM, EMR, ORCL, PNNT, OUT, CSX, UAA, IGT,

AAPL, MSFT, KMI, CSCO, COP, KMB, AFL, PBE, IWF, EFA, SHOP, PANW, DIS, SLB, MU, IBM, HD, GE, XOM, EMR, ORCL, PNNT, OUT, CSX, UAA, IGT, Sold Out: GIS, C, MELI, GTHX,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,770 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,599 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Nike Inc (NKE) - 38,771 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Intel Corp (INTC) - 78,786 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,774 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 35,630 shares as of .

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 30,750 shares as of .

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,279 shares as of .

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $47.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,694 shares as of .

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $277.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 871 shares as of .

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.6 and $238.11, with an estimated average price of $176.49. The stock is now traded at around $218.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 942 shares as of .

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 50.04%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,412 shares as of .

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.55 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $16.56.