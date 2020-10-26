  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mathes Company, Inc. Buys XPO Logistics Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Shopify Inc, Splunk Inc, ServiceNow Inc

October 26, 2020 | About: MINT +0.01% BFK -0.88% PFE -0.68% XPO -1.15% XBI -1.34% QCOM -2.08% VO -2.06% BMY -0.77% HTD -0.15% FCX -5.45%

New York, NY, based Investment company Mathes Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys XPO Logistics Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust, Pfizer Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Splunk Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mathes Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Mathes Company, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mathes Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mathes+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mathes Company, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,990 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.04%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,575 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IGM) - 35,120 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,091 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 25,420 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $94.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 28,845 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI)

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,615 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $126.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $183.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 60.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of .

Added: Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK)

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust by 335.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 124.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of .

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.

Sold Out: John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD)

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mathes Company, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Mathes Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mathes Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mathes Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mathes Company, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)