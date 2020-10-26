Mathes Company, Inc. Buys XPO Logistics Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Shopify Inc, Splunk Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mathes Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys XPO Logistics Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust, Pfizer Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Splunk Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mathes Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Mathes Company, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XPO, XBI, QCOM, VO,

XPO, XBI, QCOM, VO, Added Positions: MINT, BFK, PFE, FPF, PFF, IRM, EIM, IWM, TTD,

MINT, BFK, PFE, FPF, PFF, IRM, EIM, IWM, TTD, Reduced Positions: SHOP, AAPL, MSFT, SPLK, NOW, CRM, NVDA, AMZN, LRCX, DE, PEP, DHR, JNJ, CVX, SPY, MA, CAT, PH, APD, FDX, MKC, SLB, GE, GOOGL, C, TIP, T, XLE, AEP, BA, QQQ, GOOG, JPM, INTC, DFP, DUK, XLF, PCI, DIS, NFLX, CVS, BAC, ABT,

SHOP, AAPL, MSFT, SPLK, NOW, CRM, NVDA, AMZN, LRCX, DE, PEP, DHR, JNJ, CVX, SPY, MA, CAT, PH, APD, FDX, MKC, SLB, GE, GOOGL, C, TIP, T, XLE, AEP, BA, QQQ, GOOG, JPM, INTC, DFP, DUK, XLF, PCI, DIS, NFLX, CVS, BAC, ABT, Sold Out: BMY, HTD, FCX,

For the details of Mathes Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mathes+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,990 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,575 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% ISHARES TRUST (IGM) - 35,120 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,091 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 25,420 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $94.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 28,845 shares as of .

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,615 shares as of .

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $126.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $183.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of .

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 60.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of .

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust by 335.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of .

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 124.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of .

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41.