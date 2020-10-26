  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc Buys Ecolab Inc, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Tiffany

October 26, 2020 | About: ECL -3.27% MRK -1.24% SHW -1.89% TIF -0.58%

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ecolab Inc, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $720 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARMSTRONG HENRY H ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armstrong+henry+h+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARMSTRONG HENRY H ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 874,534 shares, 25.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 361 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 369,523 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 429,942 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 418,153 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $78.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $670.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $198.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,528 shares as of .

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.



