Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc Buys Ecolab Inc, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Tiffany

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ecolab Inc, Merck Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $720 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRK, SHW,

MRK, SHW, Added Positions: ECL, MKC, GOOG, AMZN, COST, TJX, WMT,

ECL, MKC, GOOG, AMZN, COST, TJX, WMT, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, BRK.B, WBA, MMM, RBA, WU,

BRK.A, BRK.B, WBA, MMM, RBA, WU, Sold Out: TIF,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 874,534 shares, 25.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 361 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 369,523 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 429,942 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 418,153 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $78.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of .

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $670.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $198.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,528 shares as of .

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.