Traynor Capital Management, Inc. Buys Snowflake Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VMware Inc

Investment company Traynor Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VMware Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, DIREXION SH ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Traynor Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. owns 149 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, MELI, CBOE, HON, PODD, QCOM, GLD, ZM, TMUS, AVGO, ARCT, NEE, MA, SQ, CRSP, WFC, WMT, SPXS, UAVS, TRVN, OASPQ, AZRX, TXMD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 551,255 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,753 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 54,691 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 51,945 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,998 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $251.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 19,704 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1281.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 645 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $170.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $236.59, with an estimated average price of $210.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $126.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $197.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 39,255 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 110.97%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,654 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $94.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,151 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,634 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 64,647 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $196.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,723 shares as of .

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $180.34 and $307.45, with an estimated average price of $231.93.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $233.57 and $407.55, with an estimated average price of $288.11.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST II. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $30.77.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.