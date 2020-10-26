  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Applied Energetics Inc

October 26, 2020 | About: TFC -2.07% IWN -2.47% IWD -2.06% BKNG -4.07% FDX -2.09% XLE -3.59% COF -3.9% NOC +0.46% TXN -2.67% OTIS -0.38% CARR -3.49% AER -4.22%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, FedEx Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Applied Energetics Inc, Nestle SA, Alico Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc owns 206 stocks with a total value of $804 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowe+brockenbrough+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 422,058 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,123 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,140 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  4. Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 181,122 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 38,152 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1749.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $277.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,248 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $29.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of .

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $74.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,066 shares as of .

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $309.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 640 shares as of .

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of .

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 266.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 223,896 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $107.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,916 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.49%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,838 shares as of .

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Sold Out: Applied Energetics Inc (AERG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Applied Energetics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.29 and $0.39, with an estimated average price of $0.34.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.35 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $118.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC. Also check out:

1. LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC keeps buying

