First Bank & Trust Buys VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, Microsoft Corp, Ecolab Inc, Sells BP PLC, Illumina Inc, Amphenol Corp

October 26, 2020 | About: VOOV -1.93% MSFT -2.84% ECL -3.27% RAVN -3.09% BTI +0.15% BMY -0.77% IVV -1.84% SHOP +1.15% MTCH -0.86% MDY -2.11% CBRL -3.87%

Investment company First Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, Microsoft Corp, Ecolab Inc, Raven Industries Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells BP PLC, Illumina Inc, Amphenol Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, PPL Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bank & Trust. As of 2020Q3, First Bank & Trust owns 404 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Bank & Trust
  1. VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOV) - 82,135 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,441 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.01%
  3. Daktronics Inc (DAKT) - 949,623 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 98,281 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 46,660 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $340.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of .

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $1038.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 484 shares as of .

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $359.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 601 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $138.68, with an estimated average price of $117.33. The stock is now traded at around $120.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 946 shares as of .

New Purchase: Plexus Corp (PLXS)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Plexus Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.79 and $79.31, with an estimated average price of $73.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOV)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F by 190.17%. The purchase prices were between $103.15 and $114.14, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 82,135 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 32,441 shares as of .

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 6285.45%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $198.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of .

Added: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 119.85%. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 85,309 shares as of .

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 48.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,886 shares as of .

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 293.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Sold Out: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Triumph Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $7.44.

Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $6.73.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

Sold Out: Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Bank & Trust. Also check out:

1. First Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Bank & Trust keeps buying

Comments

