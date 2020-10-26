First Bank & Trust Buys VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, Microsoft Corp, Ecolab Inc, Sells BP PLC, Illumina Inc, Amphenol Corp

Investment company First Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, Microsoft Corp, Ecolab Inc, Raven Industries Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells BP PLC, Illumina Inc, Amphenol Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, PPL Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bank & Trust. As of 2020Q3, First Bank & Trust owns 404 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOV) - 82,135 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,441 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.01% Daktronics Inc (DAKT) - 949,623 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66% AT&T Inc (T) - 98,281 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 46,660 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $340.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $1038.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 484 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $359.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 601 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $138.68, with an estimated average price of $117.33. The stock is now traded at around $120.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 946 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Plexus Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.79 and $79.31, with an estimated average price of $73.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F by 190.17%. The purchase prices were between $103.15 and $114.14, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 82,135 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 32,441 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 6285.45%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $198.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 119.85%. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 85,309 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 48.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,886 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 293.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of .

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Triumph Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $7.44.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $6.73.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.64.