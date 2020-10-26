Howland Capital Management Llc Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, JANUS DETROIT STR, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Novartis AG

Boston, MA, based Investment company Howland Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, JANUS DETROIT STR, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Novartis AG, Portland General Electric Co, PIMCO ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howland Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Howland Capital Management Llc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ESGD, VNLA, CATC, VHI, BND, IWR, CMI, EQIX, EL, PENN, HOOK, VGT,
- Added Positions: LDUR, BRK.B, VEU, PCI, FB, PHYS, VWO, IAU, MKC, UNP, GOOGL, CVS, VOO, AZPN, DIS, APH, NEO, AWK, ESGE, ADP, JNJ, STZ, YUM, CEF, GVI, ADBE, WMT, BAC, IWM, COST, GSK, FTV, HD, NVDA, SHW, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.A, AMT, PDI, DIM, NVS, POR, BNS, YNDX, IDXX, PEAK, GILD, MINT, BOND, MSFT, WBA, KNSL, AKAM, UGI, W, MMM, MELI, USB, TMO, TJX, AAPL, HDV, DVY, EW, CVX, TSLA, PAYX, RTX, XOM, GE, CFR, UPS, SNA, CL, INTC, PEP, ORCL, MDLZ, OTIS, VSTM, PYPL, YUMC, CARR, SLB, ACWX, EFA, VIG, VNQ, VTV, VXF, IBM, T, APD, AVY, BMY, CI, CMCSA, DEO, DD, HON, ZBH, ILMN, LOW, NSC, LIN, ROK, SBUX, TXN, UEIC,
- Sold Out: CNI, ENB, SO, PSX,
For the details of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howland+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 1,912,248 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 403,594 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Visa Inc (V) - 244,290 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 198,954 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 119,691 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 229,132 shares as of .New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 219,675 shares as of .New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of .New Purchase: Valhi Inc (VHI)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Valhi Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,333 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,847 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)
Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,355 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (LDUR)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 67.99%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $102.2, with an estimated average price of $101.97. The stock is now traded at around $102.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 362,714 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 173,723 shares as of .Added: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 95.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 657,929 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 320.72%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $277.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,243 shares as of .Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 486,631 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 168,355 shares as of .Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying