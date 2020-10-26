Howland Capital Management Llc Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, JANUS DETROIT STR, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Novartis AG

Boston, MA, based Investment company Howland Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, JANUS DETROIT STR, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Novartis AG, Portland General Electric Co, PIMCO ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howland Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Howland Capital Management Llc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



LDUR, BRK.B, VEU, PCI, FB, PHYS, VWO, IAU, MKC, UNP, GOOGL, CVS, VOO, AZPN, DIS, APH, NEO, AWK, ESGE, ADP, JNJ, STZ, YUM, CEF, GVI, ADBE, WMT, BAC, IWM, COST, GSK, FTV, HD, NVDA, SHW, VZ, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, AMT, PDI, DIM, NVS, POR, BNS, YNDX, IDXX, PEAK, GILD, MINT, BOND, MSFT, WBA, KNSL, AKAM, UGI, W, MMM, MELI, USB, TMO, TJX, AAPL, HDV, DVY, EW, CVX, TSLA, PAYX, RTX, XOM, GE, CFR, UPS, SNA, CL, INTC, PEP, ORCL, MDLZ, OTIS, VSTM, PYPL, YUMC, CARR, SLB, ACWX, EFA, VIG, VNQ, VTV, VXF, IBM, T, APD, AVY, BMY, CI, CMCSA, DEO, DD, HON, ZBH, ILMN, LOW, NSC, LIN, ROK, SBUX, TXN, UEIC,

VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 1,912,248 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 403,594 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Visa Inc (V) - 244,290 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 198,954 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 119,691 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 229,132 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 219,675 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Valhi Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,333 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,847 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,355 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 67.99%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $102.2, with an estimated average price of $101.97. The stock is now traded at around $102.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 362,714 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 173,723 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 95.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 657,929 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 320.72%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $277.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,243 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 486,631 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 168,355 shares as of .

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.