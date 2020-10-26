Palisade Asset Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Corning Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, CVS Health Corp

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Palisade Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Corning Inc, Alphabet Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisade Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Palisade Asset Management, LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ISRG, GLW, GOOGL, ZBH, DIA,

ISRG, GLW, GOOGL, ZBH, DIA, Added Positions: JPM, RTX, ADP, MDT, CSCO, INTC, ECL, GIS, SJM, KO, CVX, TJX, WMT, CMCSA, AMZN, MDU, LIN, TRV, BMY,

JPM, RTX, ADP, MDT, CSCO, INTC, ECL, GIS, SJM, KO, CVX, TJX, WMT, CMCSA, AMZN, MDU, LIN, TRV, BMY, Reduced Positions: WFC, AAPL, MSFT, SYK, USB, TGT, ABT, MDY, MCD, BLL, PG, LLY, HD, DE, AMGN, IWM, ACN, XOM, WBA, CL, HRL, BAX, V, VOO, CVS, SDY, XEL, IJK, EFA, IEFA, VWO, SYY, BLK, LHX, NVS, PFG, RY, PNR, BND, EEM, FDX, IEMG, IJH, COP, CLX, CHD, CE, BA, TSCO,

WFC, AAPL, MSFT, SYK, USB, TGT, ABT, MDY, MCD, BLL, PG, LLY, HD, DE, AMGN, IWM, ACN, XOM, WBA, CL, HRL, BAX, V, VOO, CVS, SDY, XEL, IJK, EFA, IEFA, VWO, SYY, BLK, LHX, NVS, PFG, RY, PNR, BND, EEM, FDX, IEMG, IJH, COP, CLX, CHD, CE, BA, TSCO, Sold Out: RDS.A,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,147 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 253,150 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% Target Corp (TGT) - 146,288 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 206,420 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 75,019 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $711.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 340 shares as of .

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,420 shares as of .

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $277.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of .

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1584.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 140 shares as of .

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 216.09%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 46,538 shares as of .

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of .

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.