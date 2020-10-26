  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

PhiloSmith Capital Corp Buys American National Group Inc, Sells Gordman′s Stores Inc, Gordman′s Stores Inc, Gordman′s Stores Inc

October 26, 2020 | About: ANAT -2.2% 2G8 +0% 2G8 +0% 2G8 +0%

Investment company PhiloSmith Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys American National Group Inc, sells Gordman′s Stores Inc, Gordman′s Stores Inc, Gordman′s Stores Inc, FBL Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PhiloSmith Capital Corp. As of 2020Q3, PhiloSmith Capital Corp owns 32 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PhiloSmith Capital Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/philosmith+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PhiloSmith Capital Corp
  1. Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 325,450 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. Primerica Inc (PRI) - 119,700 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio.
  3. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 122,725 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) - 127,550 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 64,870 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Gordman′s Stores Inc (2G8)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp sold out a holding in Gordman′s Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $57 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $61.78.

Sold Out: Gordman′s Stores Inc (2G8)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp sold out a holding in Gordman′s Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $57 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $61.78.

Sold Out: Gordman′s Stores Inc (2G8)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp sold out a holding in Gordman′s Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $57 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $61.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of PhiloSmith Capital Corp. Also check out:

1. PhiloSmith Capital Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. PhiloSmith Capital Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PhiloSmith Capital Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PhiloSmith Capital Corp keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)