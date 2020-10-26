PhiloSmith Capital Corp Buys American National Group Inc, Sells Gordman′s Stores Inc, Gordman′s Stores Inc, Gordman′s Stores Inc

Investment company PhiloSmith Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys American National Group Inc, sells Gordman′s Stores Inc, Gordman′s Stores Inc, Gordman′s Stores Inc, FBL Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PhiloSmith Capital Corp. As of 2020Q3, PhiloSmith Capital Corp owns 32 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANAT,

ANAT, Reduced Positions: FFG,

FFG, Sold Out: 2G8, 2G8, 2G8,

For the details of PhiloSmith Capital Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/philosmith+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 325,450 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Primerica Inc (PRI) - 119,700 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 122,725 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) - 127,550 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 64,870 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.

PhiloSmith Capital Corp initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of .

PhiloSmith Capital Corp sold out a holding in Gordman′s Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $57 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $61.78.

PhiloSmith Capital Corp sold out a holding in Gordman′s Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $57 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $61.78.

PhiloSmith Capital Corp sold out a holding in Gordman′s Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $57 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $61.78.